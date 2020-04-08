Liquor store adapts to COVID-19 by adding dairy products

During the Coronavirus pandemic, many businesses are forced to be creative in how they sell their products.

One Sioux Falls liquor store has expanded their options for their customers.

JJ’s Wine, Spirits, and Cigars is no different than any other business when it comes to adapting to life during this pandemic.

However, they are now selling more than just sweet treats and alcoholic drinks.

Owner Tom Slattery said, “We got milk products, we got cheese products, we got egg products, and we have meals-to-go.”

In early March, JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars Owner Tom Slattery, realized early that things needed to change.

“When we started to see the writing on the wall as far as what was going to be happening right before the weekend of the 13th and 14th of March,” Slattery said. “Our general manager and I sat down and decided we didn’t want to be a part of the problem we wanted to be a part of the solution.”

So, Slattery decided to make it easier for his customers to get what they want.

“You can look at our entire inventory on our website.” He added, “They can shop basically online, we don’t have a shopping cart but they can make a list of what they are looking for and email it to us, we put the orders together and call us with payment information or use our Venmo account.”

Since the pandemic, their inventory has grown to protect their customers.

Slattery said, “We really wanted to help people limit the amount of exposure they were giving themselves by going into a big box store, so we worked out an arrangement with Stensland Creamery so we are selling all of their basic milk products.”

They’re also selling Fruit of the Coop eggs.

Slattery’s wife started the Boozy Bakery, and since COVID-19 is now selling full home cooked meals.

"She quickly changed gears and started digging out her old comfort food recipes and started selling home cooked meals for people to take home,” said Slattery.