List: Businesses, organizations reopening after COVID-19 shutdowns

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in hundreds of businesses and organizations around the region temporarily shutting their doors. However, some have began reopening following guidance from state and federal officials.

Do you know of a business or organization that is reopening? Email news@dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls

City Council passed an ordinance loosening COVID-19 restrictions on May 8

Empire Mall reopening May 8

GreatLife will increase capacity limits in phases starting May 8; hoping to reopen Performance Center on May 18

Eastway Bowl reopening at 50% capacity May 8

Phillips Avenue Diner reopening at 50% capacity on May 8

