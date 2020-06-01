List of businesses damaged in Sunday night's violence

Police say they are examining surveillance video and following several leads in connection to the vandalism and looting that broke out following Sunday night's protests.

The protests began as a peaceful demonstration against racial injustice following the death of George Floyd, but police say a portion of that group ended up confronting police and causing damage in the area of the Empire Mall.

"We will hold you to account, we will find out how you are," Police Chief Matt Burns, referring to those responsible for the violence. "We'll do our job."

Burns said two people were arrested Sunday night. One of the suspects was from Omaha, though officials say they believe most of those involved are from Sioux Falls.

The following is a list of damage reports Sioux Falls police spokesperson Sam Clemens released Monday:

• Police received several reports of gunshots in different areas during the height of criminal activity. An officer saw a muzzle flash near T.J. Maxx at one point; there has been no reports of injuries or damage due to that gunfire.

• Fleet Farm was broken into; police say several guns were taken.

• Police found shell casing outside the Verizon Store at 41st Street and Kiwanis Avenue. Several windows were broken out; investigators are still working to determine what all was stolen.

• Several windows at Chicos were broken, causing an estimated $10,000 in damage.

• Windows at Halberstadt's at 41st Street and Louise Ave. were broken, causing an estimated $8,000 in damage.

• Someone broke into Riddles Jewelry and stole some jewelry; the store estimated about $45,000 in damages and losses.

• Windows were broken at Starbucks, Liberty National Bank, Haegle's Western Wear, Walgreens, and Rudolph Shoe Store (all along 41st Street); police did not give an estimate on damages.

• Clemens said many squad cars were damaged at the Empire Mall, mostly caused by rocks.

• The rear window of a Dakota News Now vehicle was destroyed outside the Empire Mall (this was not included in police briefing).

Police are asking anyone who may have video or photos capturing crimes Sunday night to submit them to police. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers online or by calling 605-367-7007.

