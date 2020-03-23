Listen: Remote learning to begin Tuesday in Sioux Falls School District

Sioux Falls School Superintendent Brian Maher gave an update on the school district’s response to COVID-19 on Monday.

Superintendent Maher says remote learning will begin on Tuesday and teachers will be reaching out to students soon. He also says school buses will be used to deliver lunches and school supplies to students.

Superintendent Maher says he’s not worried about state assessment or testing at this time.

"We're going to work on resilience, adjusting to a new environment, how to adapt to our new reality. We're not sure how we're going to assess those areas, but coping with those things promotes growth, development," said Superintendent Maher.

