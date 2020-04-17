SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Mayor Tenhaken gives an update on the city's COVID-19 response efforts. Tenhaken is joined by Public Health Director Jill Franken and Director of the Sioux Falls VA Health Care System Lisa Simoneau.
Watch: Mayor TenHaken gives update on city's COVID-19 response
Posted: Fri 10:18 AM, Apr 17, 2020 |
Updated: Fri 10:44 AM, Apr 17, 2020
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Mayor Tenhaken gives an update on the city's COVID-19 response efforts. Tenhaken is joined by Public Health Director Jill Franken and Director of the Sioux Falls VA Health Care System Lisa Simoneau.