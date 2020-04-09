Sioux Falls medical providers continue preparing for COVID-19 surge

SIoux Falls city and health officials discussed several topics in Thursday's COVID-19 media briefing, including the ongoing outbreak at Smithfield Foods and the medical community's continued efforts to prepare for surge capacity.

Mayor Paul TenHaken spoke at length about Smithfield's plan to close its Sioux Falls plant for three days to deal with the outbreak. Read the full story here.

Avera Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mike Elliot and Sanford VP Medical Officer Dr. Mike Wilde also each spoke about their respective organizations push to prepare for more COVID-19 cases.

"We know many are anxious about the impact of the surge on our community, and the health care resources," Wilde said. "We are doing everything on a daily basis, irregardless (sic) of the day, to prepare for this surge."

Wilde said Sanford's lab has performed more than 5,000 COVID-19 tests, and expects to hit 10,000 in the next couple of weeks. He said this has allowed officials to properly gauge the spread of the disease.

Elliot lamented that it has been "an interesting couple of weeks," but says now is "not the time to take the foot off the gas pedal," saying social distancing efforts have had an impact in slowing the spread off the coronavirus.

"We are anticipating of seeing a larger volume of patients than we have ever seen before," Elliot said. "I guarantee you the planning is going on day and night."

Elliot said Avera will soon release more details about its surge plans, including converting its Prairie Center facility in Sioux Falls to a 150-bed hospital.

