Mayor says Sioux Falls now in COVID-19 'response phase'

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken says while the city is seeing some positive signs in the fight against COVID-19, people need to maintain social distancing efforts for the city to hold on to that progress.

In a briefing Monday, TenHaken shared some positive data, but said the city is just now entertain "crunch time."

TenHaken said the number of new cases involving Smithfield Foods will be in the single digits when officials release the latest numbers Monday.

New projections also suggest social distancing efforts in the city have cut the peak infection rate by 25 percent. TenHaken said if the city maintains that, hospitals will be prepared for peak capacity.

However, TenHaken said the city will continue see major challenges in the weeks ahead, saying May and June will be "tough months."

The infection rate in Sioux Falls remains high compared to other cities. TenHaken said Monday the city is currently 11th among all U.S. cities in COVID-19 infections per capita.

Sioux Falls enters "response phase"

TenHaken said the city has moved beyond the COVID-19 mitigation phase, and is now in the "response" phase.

The mayor said while he is no longer pursuing a stay-at-home order, the city is continuing to look at new ways to support existing social distancing efforts.

TenHaken said the city is launching a program called SOAR, short for Supporting Operations and Resiliency, on Tuesday. He said the program will give businesses, particularly large employers, ideas on how to implement best practices while also working to slow the spread of COVID-19.

"The quicker businesses can adapt their businesses practices, take the spread of COVID seriously, and slow the spread in their businesses, the quicker they will be back to normal," TenHaken said.

TenHaken said the city is also monitoring other communities in the region, including a potential outbreak in Worthington, Minn.

