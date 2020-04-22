TenHaken gives update on hospitalization, infection rate in Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken says the city's hospitalization rate due to COVID-19 has risen slightly, but the per capita case rate has remained steady.

In a briefing Wednesday, TenHaken said the city saw a slight uptick in hospitalization rate, as it increased to six percent. TenHaken said this is an important figure, because it gives the city a better idea of how many hospital beds it would require at peak capacity.

TenHaken said while the city's infection rate has remained steady over the past few days, it remains among the highest rates in the country.

When asked about isolation centers, Public Health Director Jill Franken said most people who have been diagnosed have been isolate at home. She said the city is working on plans if that later becomes insufficient. Franken suggested hotel rooms as a possibility for families or people who would need assistance.

TenHaken also discussed the city's newly launched SOAR program, which aims to help businesses develop best practices during the pandemic.

In addition, the mayor also encouraged people to take part in his #100Milesfor100DaysSF fitness challenge by walking or running one hundred miles over the next 100 days to improve both physical and mental health.

