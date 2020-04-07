Sioux Falls officials reviewing Gov. Noem's executive order

Sioux Falls city leaders are reviewing an Gov. Kristi Noem's new executive order urging at-risk people in the Sioux Falls area to stay home during the remainder of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Noem issued the order on Monday. It urges people over 65 and those with underlying health conditions like heart or lung disease to stay at home.

In a briefing Tuesday, Sioux Falls Public Health Director Jill Franken said city officials are reviewing the order to determine what course of action the city should take next.

Franken said the City Council will review the order in its Tuesday night meeting.

Currently, the order does not come with any legal force, though city officials could create an ordinance making it enforceable. The City Council did this recently by creating a "no lingering" law, which was based off a previous executive order from Noem's office.

The focus comes on the Sioux Falls area because over half of the state's confirmed COVID-19 cases are in Lincoln and Minnehaha counties.

Other notes from briefing

Franken also urged people in the city to continue following social distancing guidelines, saying there is clear evidence that social distancing is working.

When asked about golfers, Franken said golf courses remain open, but the same social distancing guidelines apply. Some courses are only allowing one player per cart. Franken encouraged people to find safe ways to take part in outdoor activities will still maintaining social distancing.

Franken said she is seeing more people around Sioux Falls area wearing masks, a topic that was addressed in a recent mayoral proclamation.

Sioux Falls city leaders are set to deliver an update about efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the city.

Officials will deliver a media briefing at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. You can watch it on our livestream.