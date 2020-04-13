Sioux Falls mayor asks governor for shelter-in-place order

Sioux Falls mayor Paul TenHaken has asked Gov. Kristi Noem for a shelter-in-place order for Sioux Falls as the city continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak.

In a briefing Monday, TenHaken compared the city's outbreak to other similar-sized city, saying Sioux Falls has a higher per-capita infection rate than others.

TenHaken said he asking the governor to implement a three-week shelter-in-place order. It would limit residents' non-essential activities outside the home.

The mayor said people would still be able to go to work, get groceries and gas, and do outdoor activities as long as they maintain social distancing guidelines.

When it comes to how to enforce the order, TenHaken said that decision is up to state officials.

