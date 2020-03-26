Sioux Falls Health Board advances'no lingering' law

UPDATE, 2:40 p.m.

The Sioux Falls Health Board has advanced an ordinance that would limit patrons at certain Sioux Falls businesses amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The board unanimously approved the ordinance in a meeting Thursday afternoon. It still needs the City Council's approval before it comes law.

Mayor Paul TenHaken dubbed the ordinance the "no lingering" law. It would limit patrons at certain businesses to under ten patrons. It would apply only to patrons, not businesses.

TenHaken said the ordinance will not "shut down" any businesses; rather, it is aimed at encouraging social distancing.

Councilor Pat Starr spoke during public input, saying he would like the board to discuss "what's next." He said he anticipates the city requiring to take stricter actions down the road, based off what local health experts are saying.

Businesses impacted by the ordinance

Restaurants

Bars

Casinos

Breweries

Cafes

Coffee shops

Recreational & athletic facilities

Health clubs

Entertainment venues

The board will meet at 2 p.m. You can watch the meeting on our livestream.

