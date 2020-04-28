Live at 3 p.m.: Gov. Kristi Noem to unveil plan to reopen South Dakota

Gov. Kristi Noem will unveil her plan Tuesday to reopen the state as well as announce updated infection projections.

Noem is scheduled to deliver a briefing at 3 p.m. You can watch that briefing on the Dakota News Now livestream page.

South Dakota health officials say they have 68 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 59 cases in Minnehaha County. There were no new deaths reported Tuesday due to the coronavirus, leaving the state’s death total at 11. The state reported 2,313 confirmed cases of the coronavirus overall.

More than 1,900 of them have been in Minnehaha County, which is the location of a pork processing plant that shut down indefinitely after hundreds of employees tested positive for COVID-19.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

