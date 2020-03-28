Local businesses collaborate, make protective masks

As COVID-19 continues becoming prevalent within communities, health providers need all the extra supplies they can get their hands on.

To help in this effort, three local businesses are teaming up to do their part to help.

Comfort King, Empire Plastics, and Hometown 605 staff are collaborating to make homemade masks that can then be used by healthcare workers who are on the front lines of the pandemic.

Comfort King is supplying fabrics for the masks, Empire Plastics is providing the acrylics needed for earpieces, and Hometown 605 is using a laser to mold and cut the plastic so they can be worn around someone's ears.