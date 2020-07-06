Local Ethiopian community protests death of activist

Members of the Ethiopian community in Sioux Falls are hoping their voices can make a difference back home.

Dozens gathered today to protest the death of a prominent singer and activist. They believe that man was shot and killed last week by the Ethiopian government just days after he spoke out against the government.

Protesters say since then, internet service and some media organizations have been shut down making it difficult for them to contact their families back home.

“That's why all the international community needs to know what's going on. That's why we're marching, our people don't have rights. If they march out, they're going to get killed. that's why we try to be a voice for voiceless people in our back home country," said protester Amana Burqa.

The protesters in Sioux Falls on Monday say they want an investigation into the death and a fair and open election this summer.