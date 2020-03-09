Local government prepares for coronavirus in Sioux Falls

Preparing the Sioux Falls metro area for a possible health threat is nothing new.

In Minnehaha County, Emergency Manager Jason Gearman says developing a plan of action was established with previous threats.

"What we've done in the past with H1N1 and with the Ebola crisis years back. So there's a plan in place," said Gearman.

Gearman says they've just met with state and city officials to review how they planned for previous outbreaks, and what they may need to change for the Coronavirus threat.

"We have the resources available to help with whatever is needed like the school system, the health department, hospitals, law enforcement, fire," said Gearman.

And they're preparing for what could happen many scenarios, like correctional facilities. "Close confinement there, so that's a big concern too," said Gearman.

Sioux Falls Public Health Director Jill Franken explains why working together is so important. "That's really just to make sure that we're getting good communication out right now to the community in advance of that first case we expect will be reported at some point here," said Franken.

Emergency management in the city, county, and state will continue to meet and even set up a command center if needed.

"Don't panic. we'll get through this. Hopefully, we don't have to shut down businesses, schools, but just use the proper handwashing techniques and safety that you would normally use for the flu," said Gearman.