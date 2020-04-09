Local PPP business loans are processing faster than other parts of the nation

Business owner Tim Kant still welcomes customers into Stogeez Cigar Lounge, a few at a time.

small business

"We are still open down here. We're social distancing, only ten people allowed here," said Kant.

The process for his PPP application went smoothly. The Paycheck Protection Program loan is part of the CARES act, facilitated by the Small Business Administration.

"I took that over to my bank, in 36 hours we had approval from SBA, and in about 36 hours after that, the money was in the account," said Kant.

Processing applications has been challenging. Jack Hopkins is the President and CEO of CorTrust Bank.

"They dropped a new application on us in the middle of the night. We had already supplied the application to our customers the prior evening so everybody had one," said Hopkins.

He says the fast turn around time locally, is from all the bankers working hard.

"I know we've had people in as early as 4:00 in the morning and we have people here till 2:00 am, so they're putting in an incredible amount of hours. They know that all they're doing is trying to take care of their customers," said Hopkins.

The loan is keeping employees on the schedule, and off unemployment.

"You use the money for your employees, and it lasts for two months, so 8 weeks of payroll," said Kant. He says he was advised that 25 percent could be used for rent, utilities, and bank payments. His loan was processed through American Bank and Trust.

Self-employed individuals can apply Friday. Details are still coming in from the government.

"What we can tell them is that if they have a net income right now and paid self-employment taxes, they will be eligible," said Hopkins.

And if you qualify:

"Get it in as timely as you can, but don't panic," said Hopkins.

In the meantime, Stogeez is open, ten people at a time.

"Trying to do the best we can, sanitizing every day. So we hope that there are people out and about and that this is over quickly," said Kant.