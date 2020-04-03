Local banks to handle small business assistance program

A federal loan program guaranteeing payrolls for small businesses will be handled through local banks.

South Dakota Bankers Association President Curt Everson says they are still getting details of the program, Dakota Radio Group reports.

Everson says the banks are ready to help where and when they can, and that businesses can get their information ready now while federal authorities clarify the rules.

Congress recently set aside up to three hundred fifty billion dollars for the payroll protection plan.