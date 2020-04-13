Local businesses give back amid COVID-19 pandemic

The impact of the coronavirus outbreak continues to be felt across the world, and Sioux Falls is no exception.

That's why two local businesses are making an effort to give back and show support for their community.

In an announcement Monday, Roll’n Pin Café & Grille + Catering said it will be making a donation of up to $100,000 to feed healthcare providers in the area.

Manager Michael Hillman says they are prepared to match every dollar spent at Roll’n Pin until the goal is met.

"The healthcare workers, they are on the frontline, we want to keep them healthy, we want to keep them active, and really, they are the ones that are working, they're the ones that are putting in that extra leg for us, they're going to battle for us," Hillman said. "We want to support them, and there is nothing better than a good home cooked meal, and if it can be for free, all the better."

Right now, Roll'n Pin is operating out of the old Tré Lounge building off of 33rd St. and Minnesota Ave. because their home building is under renovation. So, if you want to place an order, that's where you'll pick it up.

"We have been in business for a long time, we're thankful for the community, we want the community's support in this, we can't do this without your help," Hillman said. "It's important that you order, it's important that we support each other, and this is an outstanding cause to do that."

Jeremy Brech, Owner of DJ Jer Events & Lighting Design, is also doing his part by performing live mixes on Facebook to raise money for the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation.

"So many people are asking, how can we help the small businesses in our area? And, the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation has done a great job of reaching out and helping so many businesses," Brech said.

While a majority of his spring events are being cancelled or postponed, Brech knows he can still use his time to do some good.

"We've been doing the 11 o'clock (AM) hour for the last two weeks, and we figure this a good way to keep everyone energized and lift up their hopes, and music is definitely a great way to do that," Brech said.

If you have little ones at home, the party isn't over. You can catch the Kids Dance Party with DJ Jer every Tuesday and Thursday morning at 11 on The Hood Magazine's Facebook page.