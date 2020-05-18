Local businesses slowly starting to see customers return

​While many businesses in Sioux Falls have reopened their doors to the public, their foot traffic isn't quite back to normal just yet.

For Kibbi McCormick it has been a challenging first few months as the new owner of Josiah's Coffeehouse, Cafe & Bakery, which she took over this past January.

McCormick says Josiah's had been completely closed down since March 20th, before finally reopening for carryout on May 4th, and officially reopening to the public on May 8th.

"You know, its been nice to see some of the people we usually see on a regular, daily, basis," McCormick said. "Getting those people back in and seeing them has been great, but as far as traffic downtown, its been very, very, slow."

McCormick says, so far, Josiah's is only seeing about 30% of the typical business it's used to.

"That is really slow for us," McCormick said. "We definitely planned on 50%, but its been a little slower, and we definitely need the business now."

It's a similar situation for Escape 605, which has two Sioux Falls locations.

"Foot traffic has been light, I believe people are still being a little cautious out there, but we've been excited to open back up, staff has been excited to get back here and see our customers," Escape 605 General Manager Alysia Simunek said. "We're just hoping that foot traffic will pick up a bit."

The escape rooms, axe throwing venue, and social club is usually a hot spot for people to gather, but that hasn't been the case lately as Escape 605 is only taking reservations, and business is only starting to slowly trickle back in.

"The ones that have been coming in, we've been very happy to see them, and we just keep hoping they come back, and hope to see more," Simunek said.

McCormick says she expects to see business start to pick back up as folks continue to go back to work and the days start getting warmer.