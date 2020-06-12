Local businesses to host Fourth of July fireworks show

Local businesses have come together and plan to host a Fourth of July fireworks show after the Sioux Falls Jaycees canceled theirs on June 2nd due to COVID-19.

Sioux Falls Fireworks is presented by Sunny 93.3 and FOX 7 and sponsored by Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort and MarketBeat.

Viewers can see the show from mostly anywhere in northwest Sioux Falls and specific parking information can be found on siouxfallsfireworks.org . Sunny 93.3 is also offering a musical soundtrack at the time of the show.

The local sponsors include Sunny 93.3, FOX 7, Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort, MarketBeat, Noteboom RV, Car Swap, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Smithfield Foods, Xcel Energy and Big Paws Canine.