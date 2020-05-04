Long lines form at COVID-19 testing site for Smithfield workers as plant prepares to reopen

Smithfield Foods employees lined up in their cars Monday to get tested for COVID-19 as the plant begins to take its first steps toward reopening.

Avera Health established a testing site for Smithfield Foods employees at Washington High School on Monday.

Dozens of cars could be seen lined up Monday morning at that testing site. Mayor Paul TenHaken said while the site is currently just for Smithfield employees and their families, it may open to others later this week.

The Smithfield Foods plant temporarily closed last month after a major COVID-19 outbreak at the facility sickened over 800 workers. Two employees died from the disease.

Two departments opened Monday at the plant, according to the Associated Press. Meat processing plants across the country are cautiously reopening after President Donald Trump’s executive order last week classified them as critical infrastructure.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)