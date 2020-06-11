Long wait times for vehicle registration and title transfers in Minnehaha County

Mark Lambert will soon have a new title and registration for his vehicle. In the meantime, while he waits in line with others outside of the Minnehaha County administration building, he's being patient.

Lambert is about halfway through the line and has further to go.

"At the end of the line over there it was an hour and 15 minutes ago, just about to the door, looks like about a two-hour wait," said Lambert. He makes the best of it.

"Good people in line. Everybody's being really cool. I visit with a bunch of them," said Lambert.

If you need to renew your registration, you can skip the line by going to one of the kiosks, located inside several Sioux Falls businesses. Otherwise, Minnehaha County treasurer Pam Nelson says you'll need to wait.

"So the COVID virus, that's probably the reason why we were closed for several weeks. And then when we opened up, there were people that didn't get to do the things they should have done," said Nelson. Staff is working extra hours in the morning and on weekends to help catch up.

The longer wait time is more than families staying home while the office was closed during the pandemic. Car sales surged in recent months. Mike Schulte of Schulte Subaru says things were far from slowing down.

"Our company has been as busy as normal and actually even busier. Combinations of the incentives Subaru has along with the awards we've won recently. We've been very busy," said Schulte.

The temporary plates for your car window can help with another option, as they last for 45 days.

"So if you do not want to wait in line, you can mail your stuff in through the US Postal service, and they will send it to your house as well," said Schulte.

If you purchased a vehicle in March through May, you have an extension to do the title work until December 31st. Purchases June first or after, are on a regular schedule.

Turn around time for mailing in or dropping off the registration papers is two weeks or more. You can also register your vehicle by phone, but the wait time on hold is approximately two hours.

Periodically the staff will go and talk to everyone in line take a quick peek at the paperwork to make sure everything is in order so that you don't wait for two hours and then find out you don't have something you need. If you're inside the building by 4:15 pm, you should make the cutoff time of 4:45 pm for title transfers and 5:00 pm registrations.