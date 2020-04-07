'Whiffer's Sandwiches' owner celebrates 86th birthday with social distancing photo

Social distancing and other health guidelines amid the coronavirus outbreak are forcing a lot of people to get creative for what were once normal activities.

A longtime Sioux Falls restaurant owner was particularly hard by a recent state directive.

Whiffer Randall has owned and operated "Whiffer's Sandwiches" on Minnesota Avenue for 41 years. Her family says like many restaurants, COVID-19 restrictions have put a strain on the business. Whiffer was looking forward to focusing on a bit of joy by celebrating her 86th birthday on Monday.

However, that very day Gov. Kristi Noem issued an executive order urging people over 65 in the Sioux Falls area to stay home. Whiffer's daughter, Jeannie, tells Dakota news Now while she understands the order, it still "hit her hard" on her birthday, saying Whiffer is "the definition of a social butterfly."

But Whiffer's friends and family came together to make sure the day was still special. They gathered for a "social distance" party behind Whiffer's, and others who couldn't be there sent photos of their own.

Jeannie said the celebration made Whiffer's day and "added some much needed love, joy, and togetherness," during this time.

