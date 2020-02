A popular country music singer is bringing his act back to Sioux Falls.

Luke Combs will perform at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on Oct. 3 for his "What you see is what you get" tour.

Combs released his critically acclaimed "This One's for You" album in 2017, and his single "Hurricane" went double platinum. He performed at the Sanford Pentagon in October of 2018.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 28 at 10 a.m.