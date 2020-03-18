Luverne restaurants see a drop in business amid coronavirus outbreak

Several states have now shut down many of their businesses in an attempt to flatten the curve of the coronavirus outbreak.

One of those states is Minnesota, as Gov. Tim Walz declared Monday that bars and restaurants would be temporarily banned from having customers inside, limiting establishments to take out order and deliveries.

But the owner of Vinnie's Dang Fine Dine in Luverne says he's staying positive and hoping for the best.

For Leroy Austin, the best part of owning a restaurant is interacting with his customers, and for now that'll have to wait.

"You know we have some people that come in here three times a day, breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Now that person's not coming in here anymore because he's any elderly man, and that's probably the worst part of this whole thing, your regulars, they almost become family," Austin said.

Austin says Vinnie's will be providing only carry out and delivery, indefinitely.

"The restaurants are probably going to have a hard time managing, obviously keeping the doors open, a lot of people are scared," Austin said.

And just down the street, Highway 75 Diner is experiencing the same issues.

"People still stop here and ask if we're open, we have to tell them we have to do take out orders only, some of them leave, some of them come back," 75 Diner Kitchen Manager Jacob Davis said.

Davis says business this past week had been getting progressively slower, and now with the statewide ban, it has dropped significantly.

"It's just depressing, you don't even know what to expect for your job when you have days like this cause your whole job depends on your business thriving," Davis said.

It's also affecting employees, who now are getting fewer hours as a result of the reduced customer base.

"I mean the impact on everything is just weird with this, nobody has ever seen anything like it, it's hard," Davis said.

Though the ban is scheduled to be lifted March 27th, neither Leroy or Jacob is convinced that will be the case.

"I think that it's going to change before that date comes, I think it's going to get extended. I don't know, I'm just hoping the people in Luverne continue to patronize our place and the other restaurants," Austin said.

Davis agrees, and hopes local residents will help these small businesses through this season of uncertainty.

"I just don't imagine that anybody will be able to sustain this," Davis said.