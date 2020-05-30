MN eclipses 1,000 total COVID-19 deaths, 660 new cases identified

Saturday, the Minnesota Department of Health reported there are 660 new cases of COVID-19, making a total of 24,190 cases in the state.

Officials reported 30 additional deaths Saturday bringing the state's total to 1,026 deaths due to COVID-19. Of that total, 837 were residents in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The department stated, as of Saturday, the state has completed 23,832 tests and private labs have completed 218,676 tests.

3,011 total cases have required hospitalization.

Of that total, 589 remained in the hospital Saturday with 263 in intensive care.