MSNBC features Dakota News Now anchor to discuss coronavirus in South Dakota

Vanessa Gomez appeared on MSNBC Live Wednesday morning with Ayman Mohyeldin to discuss COVID-19 activity throughout South Dakota, especially in Sioux Falls.

As of Tuesday about 80% of the state's COVID-19 cases were in Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties. Mayor Paul TenHaken said the data he is looking at shows the city spiking in cases, which he's concerned about.

Over the weekend, he asked Governor Kristi Noem to issue a shelter-in-place order for Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties. On Tuesday, Governor Noem responded and said she will not be issuing a shelter-in-place order because it's not an appropriate action. Noem said many people think an order like that would have prevented the outbreak at Smithfield Foods, but it wouldn't because the pork processing plant is considered an essential business.

TenHaken will bring an ordinance that would issue a shelter in place to Sioux Falls city councilors Wednesday night. If approved, a second reading will be Tuesday, April 21st.