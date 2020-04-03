Madison math teacher helps student with homework while social distancing, deed goes viral

Amid the worry during this pandemic, we're seeing random acts of kindness gaining more attention.

One kind act from a middle school math teacher in Madison has made national headlines, and it's giving South Dakota a reason to be proud today.

“If a picture like that can inspire people and give ‘em a little hope and make ‘em feel good for a couple minutes then, you know, this was pretty cool to see happen," said Waba.

12-year-old Rylee Anderson was having some trouble with her math homework.

Since Madison School District has closed it's schools due to the coronavirus pandemic, Rylee e-mailed her 6th grade math teacher for some help.

“We were kinda e-mailing back and forth and I just, I guess I wasn’t kinda getting what was happening," said Rylee.

Because learning math over e-mail isn’t usually the most effective, Mr. Waba decided to go the extra mile.

“I looked up and my white board was sitting there and I said, ‘You know what? Let’s just go work this through together.’ And that’s just kinda how it happened. I grabbed the board and took off walkin’," said Waba.

Mr. Waba sat on Rylee's front porch and they worked on math problems together, until she got it down.

All while maintaining proper distance from each other.

Rylee's father, Josh, posted the picture of the two on Twitter.

“Chris is a coach, a teacher, you know, and a friend and so I thought it was just a neat thing to share," said Josh.

But it wouldn’t take long for the kind act to gain national attention.

“It did take off and I think it just kind of shows that this country really is kind of striving for some good news along with, with being worried about the coronavirus and the shutdown," said Waba.

Rylee said, "It's kind of crazy 'cuz I just needed help with a math problem and I didn't expect this one moment to go everywhere and turn into a moment that everyone will remember."

While the act may be simple, it's the effect that is felt community wide.

Josh said, "It's nothing new for this community to band together and work together to get through this."

"I just think sometimes we forget to look around and notice it and this has just been kind of a case that, you know, kind of hit some heart strings and people started takin' notice of it. It's been pretty cool," said Waba.

You can view Josh's original post here: