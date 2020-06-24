Maher's appointment to as regents' CEO formalized

The South Dakota Board of Regents has formally appointed Brian Maher as its next chief executive officer.

Board members voted unanimously Wednesday to appoint Maher, who leaves June 30 after five years as superintendent of the Sioux Falls School District.

The regents oversee six public universities, including the South Dakota School for the Blind & Visually Impaired, and South Dakota School for the Deaf.

A Nebraska native, Maher started his career in education teaching mathematics, computer science and physics. He was named Nebraska’s superintendent of the year in 2015.

