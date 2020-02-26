Wishes in Flight: Donate Miles. Transform Lives.

Total update, 6 a.m.: 237,340 miles donated.

Dakota News Now and Make-A-Wish South Dakota are teaming up for this year’s Wishes in Flight campaign!

All week long we have been sharing the stories of girls and boys who have had their wishes come true. You can help make a difference in a child’s life by donating your unused airlines.

You can donate by visiting southdakota.wish.org or by calling 800-640-9198.

Watch the stories we shared this week in the video viewer above!

Derek Gerlach: Make-A-Wish sends Dell Rapids boy to Yankees spring training

Holly Huntimer: 6-year-old princess wish comes true

Ryker Hovey: Brookings hockey player skates with his idol

Make sure to check back for the latest number of miles donated and follow along with our telethon coverage on-air and online.