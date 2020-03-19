Make-A-Wish South Dakota postpones travel amid COVID-19 outbreak

Make-A-Wish South Dakota is suspending travel amid the ongoing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

The organization helps children facing critical illnesses by taking them and their families on trips around the world.

However, the organization announced Thursday it has made the "difficult decision" to postpone all wish travel and activities involving large gatherings.

Make-A-Wish officials say they have postponed five of the 50 wishes currently pending in South Dakota. Nationwide, 970 wishes have been impacted.