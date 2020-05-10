Making Mother's Day special during COVID-19 pandemic

Folks are celebrating the special women in their lives for Mother's Day. However, due to the pandemic some moms won't be able to see their loved ones in person. So a senior living center has teamed up with a Sioux Falls business to still make it a special day.

Since the pandemic, business has slowed down at Young & Richards in downtown Sioux Falls.

"Actually two of my full-time people are immune compromised as well as myself. So we are basically operating with just my husband and myself and so we've had to take less orders,” said Owner Cindy Palleschi.

No foot traffic into their store has also had an impact. But this Mother's Day they are busy with a special delivery of flowers and homemade fudge for the ladies residing at Touchmark at All Saints Retirement Community.

“Brunch is a staple. It’s something we do every year. Usually they invite their whole families, but given everything this year, it's going to be celebrated in homes and we are going to be connecting as many residents as we can via Facetimes and Zooms with their family,” said Ellen Kelly, Resident Service Director.

Times have been tough lately, so staff wanted to brighten the residents' day with this surprise delivery.

“To celebrate the fact that we honor them as mothers and we respect the fact that they are putting the safety and well being of the entire community at an important stance by staying home and choosing to connect with their families in alternative ways,” said Kelly.

This gesture isn't just impacting the residents at Touchmark, but is creating a ripple effect in downtown Sioux Falls.

"It meant a lot to me because my mom is actually a resident at Touchmark also, and then to have them show support for the small businesses and to reach out to us, we were just very appreciative,” said Palleschi.

This gesture also helped another local business.

"Right over on Main Avenue we got a printer to print up the cards at Minuteman Press,” said Palleschi.

Staff at Touchmark say that support is what's most important right now.

"We're happy to be able to wrap our arms around some of these businesses," said Kelly.

"This is a time to be thankful. All of us are going through a lot of different times right now together and this is a way and a day that we can take some time today to appreciate everyone everywhere."