Making your own masks: CDC suggests wearing cloth face cover in public

The Center for Disease Control continues to study the spread of the novel coronavirus across the United States.

From their recent studies, they’ve seen a significant portion of individuals with the virus lack symptoms.

According to the CDC, surgical masks are critical supplies that need to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders.

For the general public, face covers can be made out of items like scarves, a towel, or even an old t-shirt.

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams actually came out with a ‘Do it Yourself’ video showing how to make a mask out of a t-shirt in under a minute.

So, I thought I'd follow along to his video to test it out.

“Fold it to the middle from the bottom. Fold it to the middle from the top. Fold it again from the middle to the bottom and again from the top. Two rubber bands; one on one side and one on the other side. Then you fold either side to the middle and you have yourself cloth face covering.”

Some have gone one step further; offering their resources to help out healthcare workers.

Mitchell Olson said, "One thing that people wearing masks need right now is this like clip that goes behind your head that attaches the two elastic things that usually go behind your ears together so that they're not causing irritation on your ears all day."

Using a 3D printer, Mitchell and his husband started to make these clips.

Offering them in a Facebook post to any healthcare workers in need, at no cost.

"So, anything that I can do to help, especially something as easy as this. I've seen a lot of people band together, helping in areas they normally wouldn't probably help in,” said Olson.

"The whole Do it yourself thing is such a big thing especially now when people can't get out of their house and go to the store and they don't want to risk going to the store for one thing."

You can learn how to make a mask out of a t-shirt here: https://youtu.be/tPx1yqvJgf4