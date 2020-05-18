Malchow Plaza coming to downtown Aberdeen

The Aberdeen Development Corporation announced a new development coming to downtown Aberdeen.

Malchow Plaza, named after Malchow's Home Furnishings which was destroyed in a fire, will be a public space. The development will also include a rehabilitation of the building which formerly housed Anchors of Faith.

Malchow Plaza will be the new home for the Aberdeen Development Corporation, the Small Business Development Center, the Aberdeen Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, Dakota Broadcasting and a new business, The Market on the Plaza.

Officials say Malchow Plaza will be a one-stop center for visitors and a place for community events throughout the year.