Malchow's Plaza to become downtown Aberdeen destination

A brand new $2.5 million plaza will fill this space in downtown Aberdeen left behind after a fire destroyed the Malchow's Home Furnishing's building late last year.

"It's a destination for downtown, it's something we have seen a need for, we have seen it in several other communities," said Shelley Westra-Heier, the Executive Director of the Aberdeen Downtown Association.

"I think it'll be great to have some open space on Main Street," said Chandler Wolf, the Owner of Moxie Plaza.

Breaking ground on the plaza hasn't officially happened yet, but there are already plans for the space.

"The plaza part, the Aberdeen Downtown Association will be coordinating events for, programming and marketing. It's a destination for downtown," Westra-Heier said.

The Aberdeen Development Corporation, the Small Business Development Center, the Convention and Visitors Bureau, Dakota Broadcasting, and a new market will occupy the building.

"It's for the whole community, it's a gathering place. It's a hub in downtown that we can do a lot of really, really fun things in," Westra-Heier said.

Moxie Salon is open across the street from where the new plaza will be located. Owner Chandler Wolf is very excited to see what the plaza brings to the area.

"I found out about the new development and I started jumping up and down like a little kid like it was my birthday," Wolf said.

The leaders with the Downtown Association, the Development Corporation and the rest of the Main Street community are looking forward to the ground breaking event happening in July.