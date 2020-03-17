Mall of America closing amid coronavirus outbreak

One of the largest malls in world has announced it is temporarily closing due to ongoing concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Mall of America will close Tuesday at 5 p.m., and will remain closed through at least March 31.

"Our top priority at Mall of America is protecting the health, safety, and wellbeing of our tenants, guests, and team members," the mall said, via a statement on its https://www.mallofamerica.com/COVID19#">website.

The statement said the mall respects Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz' request for large gathering places, including restaurants, to close amid efforts to contain the outbreak.