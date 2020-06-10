Mall of America reopening Wednesday

One of the biggest malls in the world has reopened its doors.

The Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn. officially reopened its retail stores and other tenants on Wednesday.

The mall has been closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It had been scheduled to reopen June 1, but mall officials decided to delay it due to violence that broke out in the Twin Cities area amid protests over the death of George Floyd.

Officials say the mall is establishing additional social distancing protocols, including limiting capacity to 50 percent of its max and enhancing cleaning procedures. They say not all of the mall's 175 stores will open on that date, as some may take more time to prepare.

