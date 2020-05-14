Mall of America to reopen June 1

One of the largest shopping centers in the world has announced plans to reopen after it was temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mall of America will reopen June 1, according to a press release issued Thursday.

The announcement comes one day after Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said that retail stores will in the state will be allowed to reopen May 18. Walz previously ordered most non-essential businesses closed due to COVID-19.

Officials with the mall say they set the June 1 date to give its stores more time to rehire staff and prepare proper social distancing measures. They say not all of the mall's 175 stores will open on that date, as some may take more time to prepare.

The mall is establishing additional social distancing protocols, including limiting capacity to 50 percent of its max and enhancing cleaning procedures.

You can find more details about the mall's plan, including hours, on the Mall of America website.