Man accused of fatal hit-run in Rapid City pleads not guilty

A man accused of killing an infant during a 2018 hit-and-run in Rapid City has pleaded not guilty. George Matousek pleaded not guilty Friday to second-degree manslaughter and hit-and-run with injury in the October 2018 death of 1-year-old Mackayla Dillon. He also pleaded not guilty to driving under suspension. Police say Matousek was driving "at an extremely high rate of speed" before hitting two vehicles at a Rapid City intersection, killing the child. Matousek faces life in prison under South Dakota’s habitual offender laws.

