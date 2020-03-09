Man accused of firing gun after fight in downtown Sioux Falls

A man is facing several charges after police say he fired a shot following a fight in downtown Sioux Falls.

Twenty-eight-year-old David Burton Jr. of Sioux Falls was arrested early Sunday morning, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

Officers responded to a report of a fight near 10th Street and Phillips Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Police initially could not find the suspect who was allegedly responsible for the incident.

After a few minutes, officers heard a gunshot. Witnesses helped police locate the man who fired the gun. Clemens said police arrested Burton. A handgun was found nearby.

Clemens said Burton was also the one responsible for starting the initial fight, though he said it is unclear why he fired the gun.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Burton was arrested for reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm while intoxicated, as well as existing warrants.

