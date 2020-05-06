Man arrested after allegedly firing gun at party in Union County

Authorities say a man is facing several charges after he fired a gun at a party in Union County.

Eighteen-year-old Preston Moss of Dakota Dunes was arrested Sunday night, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a report of shots fired at a gathering of people in an area called Burbank Beach, a spot on the Missouri River roughly five miles west of Elk Point. Authorities say approximately 30 people were at the gathering.

According to the sheriff's office, an argument broke out among this group, resulting in Moss firing a gun.

Moss was arrested on several charges including two felony counts of aggravated assault and three counts of recklessly discharge of a weapon while intoxicated. His cash bond is set at $100,000.

