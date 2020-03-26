Man arrested after allegedly shooting TVs, crashing car in Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls police say they arrested a man after he shot a gun inside an apartment, drove off in a stolen car, then crashed that vehicle.

Twenty-one-year-old Leroy Anthony Chief of Na-ta-waush, Minn. was arrested Wednesday night, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

Chief was drinking with a group of people at an apartment on Rice Street near Jessica Ave. around 11 p.m. Clemens said they went to a gas station, where an argument broke out.

Police say Chief took the vehicle and drove back to the apartment where he shot two televisions. He drove off, but crashed after he failed to negotiate a turn near Rice Street and Weber Avenue.

Clemens said the vehicle was stolen in Minnesota.

Chief faces several charges including possession of a firearm while intoxicated, possession of a stolen vehicle, burglary, and DUI.