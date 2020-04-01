Man arrested for 4th DUI after crash in Aberdeen

Authorities say an Aberdeen man is facing several charges, including his 4th DUI, after he led officers on a chase before crashing into a tree.

Twenty-five-year-old John Edwards was arrested Tuesday night, according to the Aberdeen Police Department.

Police say an officer observed Edwards driving 56 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour zone on 8th Ave. NE near Harrison Street. When the officer tried pulling him over, Edwards sped off headed north on Harrison Street.

Edwards' pickup eventually struck a tree a few blocks north of the Aberdeen Catholic School campus. The vehicle's engine caught fire. The officer removed Edwards from the pickup before putting out the fire with a fire extinguisher.

Edward was hospitalized with minor injuries. Once he was treated, police took him into custody.

Police say Edwards is charged with his 4th DUI, eluding a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, and driving under a suspended license.