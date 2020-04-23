Man arrested for DUI after allegedly stealing skid steer in Brookings

A Minnesota man is facing charges after after allegedly driving a stolen skid steer down a street in Brookings while intoxicated.

Assistant Police Chief Derrick Powers says dispatch received a call at about 1:30 Thursday morning, Dakota Radio Group reports. The caller had seen a man driving the skid steer on the 1700 block of Main Avenue South. When confronted by the caller, the driver had run off on foot.

Powers says police were able to locate the man and after a short foot pursuit, he was taken into custody.

Twenty-year-old Thomas Lindstrom of Hanley Falls, Minn. is charged with grand theft, driving under the influence, obstruction and underage consumption.

Powers says the skid steer had been taken from Bobcat of Brookings on Main Avenue South.

