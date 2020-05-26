Man dies after video shows Minneapolis officer kneeling on neck

The FBI and Minnesota agents are investigating the death of a black man in Minneapolis police custody after video from a bystander showed a white officer kneeling on his neck.

The video that was shared online shows the man pleading that he couldn't breathe.

Police spokesman John Elder says officers were called to investigate a report of a forgery at a business about 8 p.m. Monday. Elder says the man “physically resisted” arrest. He died at a hospital.

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo says the department has policies about "placing someone under control” and they will look at that as part of an internal investigation.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)