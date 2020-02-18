Man dies in Brookings County grain bin accident

Authorities say one man is dead after he got trapped in a grain bin in eastern South Dakota.

Brookings County Sheriff Scott Sebring said the man died Monday, but did not release any further details.

Dakota Radio Group reports the man’s death comes as U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue issued a proclamation claiming this week “National Grain Bin Safety Week.”

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, who lost her father in a grain bin accident, is encouraging producers to, “evaluate safety procedures on their farms and ranches. Slow down and be safe, and your family will thank you for it.”

The purpose of Grain Bin Safety Week is to promote education and awareness of the hazards and safe work practices in an effort to reduce the number of accidents associated with grain handling and storage.