UPDATE: Authorities identify man killed in Terry Peak skiing accident

The Lead County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the 24-year-old man killed in a skiing accident in the northern Black Hills.

Trenton Hofer of Brookings died in Saturday's accident, KOTA reports.

The cause of the accident has not been released.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday morning in Huron, according to his obituary on the Kuhler Funeral Home website.

________

Original story:

Officials at a ski resort in the Black Hills say a man has died after he was injured on one of the slopes over the weekend.

The death occurred at Terry Peak Ski Area near Lead on Saturday afternoon.

Resort spokeswoman Linda Derosier says management and staff send their sincere condolences to the man's family and friends.

The fatal injury occurred on the eve of Terry Peak joining with the National Ski Areas Association's #RideAnotherDay campaign, which encourages skiers and snowboarders to slow down and be ready to avoid collisions.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

