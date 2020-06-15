Man indicted for attempted murder in connection to Yankton shooting

A suspect has been indicted on attempted murder charges in connection to a shooting in Yankton that left two people injured.

Robert Colenso Peterson faces several charges, including attempted murder, Yankton police announced on Monday.

Peterson was arrested in connection to an incident on March 2, where police say he shot two Yankton men.

One of the victims previously spoke with Dakota News Now. Tyler Spears said a masked man armed with an assault rifle entered his apartment. Spears said he grabbed the suspect's gun, and in the struggle that ensued, both Spears and another person who was in the apartment were shot and injured. Both survived their injuries, but Spears lost an arm.

Authorities have not confirmed any details about the shooting itself.

Peterson has pleaded not guilty to all charges. He is being held on a $200,000 bond.