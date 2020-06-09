Man injured after getting hit by a car in Sioux Falls

Sgt. James Buteyn with the Sioux Falls Police Department said a man was hit by a car Monday night around 9:40 PM when he was crossing Cliff Avenue.

Sgt. Buteyn said the man was crossing Cliff Avenue near 4th Street when he was hit by the car traveling northbound.

It's unknown how badly the man was hurt but the traffic division out of the police department was called out on scene to map the scene.

Cliff Avenue had to be closed in that area for the time being, but it has since reopened.

We expect to learn more about the investigation at Tuesday's police briefing at 10:30 AM.