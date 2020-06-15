Man killed in boat collision on southwest Minnesota lake

Authorities say one man is dead after two boats collided on Lake Shetek in southwest Minnesota.

Twenty-two-year-old Logan Nelson of Adrian, Minn. died in the accident, according to the Murray County Sheriff's Office.

Nelson was one of 11 occupants on a boat that collided with another boat Saturday evening. He was thrown from the boat.

Searchers looked for Nelson late into the night, but the search had to be called off due to darkness and wind. His body was found the next morning.

Two others who were on Nelson's boat were hospitalized following the accident. Authorities did not provide details on their conditions.

No other details about the incident have been released.